1irstcoin (FST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $58,824.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $35.91 million and $58,824.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00009874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00727513 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014232 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000668 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,865,843 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

