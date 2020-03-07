$2.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. Discover Financial Services posted earnings per share of $2.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $9.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $10.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $240,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,633,000 after buying an additional 598,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,951,000 after buying an additional 595,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,749,000 after buying an additional 594,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,583,000 after buying an additional 489,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $62.58. 3,861,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,605. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $61.33 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

