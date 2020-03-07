$2.41 EPS Expected for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) will announce $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings. Berkshire Hathaway posted earnings per share of $2.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will report full-year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.37 to $11.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Berkshire Hathaway.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

BRK.B traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,442,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,943. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.07. The company has a market capitalization of $501.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $195.40 and a one year high of $231.61.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

