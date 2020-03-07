240,000 Shares in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 240,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000. Molecular Templates accounts for about 3.1% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Molecular Templates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 17.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 407.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. Molecular Templates Inc has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.