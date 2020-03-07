28,372 Shares in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Purchased by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. Citigroup makes up 2.1% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

Citigroup stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.28. 29,913,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,189,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average is $73.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.