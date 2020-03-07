30,000 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for about 2.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ryman Hospitality Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,740,000 after purchasing an additional 793,598 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,680,000 after acquiring an additional 672,711 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,069,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 165,723 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 621,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,867,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

RHP stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average is $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

