30,132 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 200.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 59.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $144.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. Diageo plc has a one year low of $138.91 and a one year high of $176.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

