31,280 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. 4,389,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

