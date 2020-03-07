3DCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $249,686.00 (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 85.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded 57.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $249,686.00 and $185.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DCoin is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 3DCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 3DCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.