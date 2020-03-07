4,074 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Shares of MA traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.01. 7,056,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,071,521. The company has a market cap of $292.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.93 and its 200 day moving average is $293.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

