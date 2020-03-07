49,526 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 87,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 92,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $63.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average is $72.76. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $62.32 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

