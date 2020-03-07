55,600 Shares in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 87.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $109.99 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.14 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.63.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

