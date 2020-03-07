6,135 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Stryker accounts for 1.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.18.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $185.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.36. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

