65,000 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.2% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,285,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,171,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $591,841,000 after purchasing an additional 227,795 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,901 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 184,694 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $47.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

