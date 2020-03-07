7,215 Shares in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Charter Communications makes up 3.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.95.

Charter Communications stock traded down $8.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,927. The firm has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $335.53 and a one year high of $546.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $517.14 and a 200 day moving average of $467.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

