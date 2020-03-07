7,508 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000. Apple makes up about 2.4% of Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

