9,000 Shares in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $107.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $92.24 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.11.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Allstate’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

