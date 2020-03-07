98,538 Shares in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 98,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Entegris as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 6.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Entegris by 43.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 105,948 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

ENTG stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. Entegris Inc has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.