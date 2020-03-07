A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,173,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,403 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.33% of A. O. Smith worth $103,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 108.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 121,087 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. 4,555,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,430. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

