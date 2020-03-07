ABB (NYSE:ABB) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about ABB (NYSE:ABB) have been trending positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ABB earned a media sentiment score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,325. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ABB will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ABB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

