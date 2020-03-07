Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663,627 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 329,032 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $144,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 328,646 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 624,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,554 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 832.2% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 87,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,647,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,939. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $72.36 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

