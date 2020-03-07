Abyss Token Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $2.01 million and $622,599.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, Indodax and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, Indodax, CoinExchange, BitForex, CoinBene, IDEX, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, DDEX, HitBTC and CoinPlace. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.