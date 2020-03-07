Achain Price Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Koinex, Cobinhood and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $2.47 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain launched on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,294,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEgg, Bitinka, Coinnest, Sistemkoin, OOOBTC, Koinex, Indodax, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Huobi, Bitbns and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

