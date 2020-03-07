AdHive Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last Week (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $118,696.00 and $200.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, AdHive has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdHive alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 174.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.