Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,333 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.59% of Adient worth $31,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,060,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,155 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,105,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Adient PLC has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.69.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adient PLC will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark started coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

