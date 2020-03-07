Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been trending extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Adobe earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the software company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Adobe’s score:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $14.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,605,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Adobe has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.61. The firm has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.48.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

