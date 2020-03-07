Algorand Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00004234 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $247.75 million and approximately $112.44 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 3,172,673,881 coins and its circulating supply is 641,402,038 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

