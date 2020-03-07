Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Allakos worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Allakos by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,954 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Allakos by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter worth about $4,768,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Allakos by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLK opened at $61.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.92. Allakos Inc has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Allakos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Allakos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

