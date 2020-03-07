AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0763 on Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 299% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 284.3% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $697,995.00 and $2,535.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000278 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

