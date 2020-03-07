Alpha Coin (APC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $24,949.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $15,618.00 and approximately $24,949.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000761 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000731 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

