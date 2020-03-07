Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $622,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9,431.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,821,283,000 after purchasing an additional 84,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $22.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,901.09. 5,245,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,579. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,586.57 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,991.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,838.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $957.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

