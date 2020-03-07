AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AMBEV S A/S earned a daily sentiment score of 0.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ABEV stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,144,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,298,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABEV. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.90 price target (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

