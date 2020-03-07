Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,828 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Amgen worth $135,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.82.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.65. 3,071,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.14 and its 200-day moving average is $218.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

