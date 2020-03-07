Amon 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,133.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Amon has a total market cap of $624,419.00 and $2,133.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amon has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Amon

Amon’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,032,044 tokens. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.