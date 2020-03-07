Analysts Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.01. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ARWR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,141,409.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,080,298.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,551 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,939 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $66,233,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $15,858,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,854,000 after acquiring an additional 115,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 53,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,042. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.