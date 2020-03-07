Analysts Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.01. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ARWR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,141,409.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,080,298.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,551 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,939 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $66,233,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $15,858,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,854,000 after acquiring an additional 115,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 53,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,042. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply