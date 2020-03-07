Analysts Anticipate Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.37. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.91. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after buying an additional 62,962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,777.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 155,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

