Analysts Anticipate Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Teck Resources posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teck Resources.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Teck Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 6,968,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,082,461. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

