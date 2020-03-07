Analysts Expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) to Post $1.13 EPS

Analysts expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.20. D. R. Horton reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $6.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in D. R. Horton by 242.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,155,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,801. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

