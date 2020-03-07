Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 752,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 277.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 662,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 487,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 278,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 40,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRH stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.15. 6,709,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,238. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

