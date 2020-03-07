Analysts Expect Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Eldorado Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on EGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,591,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,923. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

