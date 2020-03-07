Analysts Expect Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Announce -$0.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.74). Regenxbio reported earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.28). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 268.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Regenxbio stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. Regenxbio has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 10.25.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $160,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Regenxbio by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regenxbio by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Regenxbio by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

