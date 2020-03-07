Analyzing Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and Falcon Minerals (NYSE:FLMN)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.3%. Ecopetrol pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Falcon Minerals pays out 270.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ecopetrol has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Falcon Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecopetrol and Falcon Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $21.25 billion 1.59 $4.36 billion $1.74 9.43 Falcon Minerals $97.20 million 3.13 $90.13 million $0.20 17.70

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon Minerals. Ecopetrol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 20.45% 26.22% 11.67% Falcon Minerals 22.83% 7.16% 6.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ecopetrol and Falcon Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 1 1 2 0 2.25 Falcon Minerals 0 4 7 0 2.64

Ecopetrol presently has a consensus price target of $20.58, indicating a potential upside of 25.38%. Falcon Minerals has a consensus price target of $8.47, indicating a potential upside of 139.12%. Given Falcon Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Falcon Minerals on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping. The company has 9,071 kilometers of transportation pipeline systems. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons, derivatives, and products. In addition, the company produces and markets polypropylene resin, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, as well as industrial service sales to customers. Ecopetrol S.A. has strategic partnership with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

