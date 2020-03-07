Analyzing El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) and Star Buffet (NASDAQ:STRZ)

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) and Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

98.4% of El Pollo LoCo shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of El Pollo LoCo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of Star Buffet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for El Pollo LoCo and Star Buffet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo LoCo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Star Buffet 0 0 0 0 N/A

El Pollo LoCo currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.83%. Given El Pollo LoCo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe El Pollo LoCo is more favorable than Star Buffet.

Profitability

This table compares El Pollo LoCo and Star Buffet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo LoCo 5.63% 10.98% 4.38% Star Buffet -5.62% N/A -8.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares El Pollo LoCo and Star Buffet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo LoCo $442.33 million 0.92 -$8.99 million $0.75 15.61 Star Buffet $26.04 million 0.02 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Star Buffet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than El Pollo LoCo.

Volatility & Risk

El Pollo LoCo has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Buffet has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

El Pollo LoCo beats Star Buffet on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products. As of May 2, 2019, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Star Buffet Company Profile

Star Buffet, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. As of July 19, 2018, it operated 27 restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, and BuddyFreddys names. Star Buffet, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.