Analyzing K12 (NYSE:LRN) and Wah Fu Education Group (NYSE:WAFU)

K12 (NYSE:LRN) and Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares K12 and Wah Fu Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio K12 $1.02 billion 0.83 $37.21 million $0.91 22.53 Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

K12 has higher revenue and earnings than Wah Fu Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares K12 and Wah Fu Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K12 3.19% 5.15% 3.99% Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of K12 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of K12 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for K12 and Wah Fu Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score K12 0 0 4 0 3.00 Wah Fu Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

K12 presently has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.96%. Given K12’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe K12 is more favorable than Wah Fu Education Group.

Summary

K12 beats Wah Fu Education Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; Middlebury interactive languages; Stride; and the Big Universe literacy solution. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual K-8 online courses and supplemental educational products directly to families. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies. This segment provides self-study examination, continuing education, and non-diploma training platforms that allow students to enroll in courses for college credit; and online training and examination preparation services directly to students. The Technological Development and Operation Services segment develops and maintains online education platforms and online courses for its clients, including universities and government agencies, as well as private clients, such as publishers and education service companies; and provides consulting, maintenance, and updating services related to online education programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

