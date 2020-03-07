Analyzing Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Photronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of SunPower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 5.95% 3.85% 3.13% SunPower 1.19% N/A -3.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Photronics and SunPower’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $550.66 million 1.54 $29.79 million $0.44 29.16 SunPower $1.86 billion 0.77 $22.16 million ($0.47) -18.19

Photronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunPower. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Photronics has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Photronics and SunPower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 SunPower 3 5 2 0 1.90

Photronics currently has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.31%. SunPower has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.22%. Given Photronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Photronics is more favorable than SunPower.

Summary

Photronics beats SunPower on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems. In addition, the company provides post-installation operations and maintenance services. Further, it leases solar power systems to residential customers; and sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Solar International SAS.

