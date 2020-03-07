Analyzing Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiasma has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and Chiasma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.78 million ($0.36) -16.11 Chiasma N/A N/A -$31.26 million ($1.28) -3.57

Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chiasma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and Chiasma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics N/A -9.02% -8.82% Chiasma N/A -62.20% -45.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viking Therapeutics and Chiasma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics 0 0 9 1 3.10 Chiasma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 216.81%. Chiasma has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 189.93%. Given Viking Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Viking Therapeutics is more favorable than Chiasma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Chiasma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Chiasma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics beats Chiasma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The company's lead drug candidate also includes VK5211, an orally available non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It is also developing VK0612, an orally available Phase IIb-ready drug candidate for type 2 diabetes; and VK0214, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in preclinical stage for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.