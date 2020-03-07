Anchor 1-Day Volume Tops $33,991.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Anchor token can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00008685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a market cap of $10.13 million and $33,991.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor's total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,248 tokens. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

