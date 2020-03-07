Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) & IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Critical Contrast

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Anglo American and IMPALA PLATINUM/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 1 7 4 1 2.38 IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anglo American and IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $29.87 billion 1.04 $3.55 billion $1.35 8.21 IMPALA PLATINUM/S $3.43 billion 1.91 $103.71 million $0.29 30.69

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than IMPALA PLATINUM/S. Anglo American is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMPALA PLATINUM/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Anglo American has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anglo American beats IMPALA PLATINUM/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

IMPALA PLATINUM/S Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

