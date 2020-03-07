Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 2.00

Headlines about Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Anheuser Busch Inbev earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the consumer goods maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Anheuser Busch Inbev’s score:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.80. 2,954,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.98. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

