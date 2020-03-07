Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,781 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,668,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,154,000 after purchasing an additional 229,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,237,000 after purchasing an additional 61,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,587,000 after purchasing an additional 584,259 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIV. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,578.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,284 shares of company stock worth $6,504,580. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 65.60%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

